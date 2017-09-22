SUSPICIOUS MALE TAKES PHOTOGRAPH OF GIRL IN PARKING LOT

On Tuesday, September 19th, 2017, Six Nations Police received a report of a suspicious male using his cellphone to take a photograph of a young girl.

The 21 year old girl, attended Tim Hortons in Ohsweken at approximately

9:00 a.m. A male described as Asian, using his phone, took her picture as she walked past him. The male then got into a white Ford Econo passenger van and drove away.

Police determined that the van and the individual involved could be found at a tobacco field on Second Line Road. Police also determined that this was the individual involved in another suspicious incident involving a 15 year old girl, on September 6th, 2017, at the same Tim Hortons lot.

On September 20th, 2017 Six Nations Police officers attended the suspects place of employment to escort him off the Territory. Upon arrival officers found that the mans employment had been terminated and he was no longer on the Territory.

On September 21st, 2017, police checked the tobacco fields on the Territory for the van and the individual. Neither were seen at any of the locations.

