Daily
Police

OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AND RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLES

September 25, 2017 34 views

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant in relation to an on-going investigation in the County of Brant at a residence located on Highway # 2 in Falkland in the County of Brant at approximately 8:00 a.m. on September 19, 2017

 

Police located five confirmed stolen vehicles on the property and as a result of the investigation 50-year-old James BAMSEY of the County of Brant has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

  • Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 x five

He will appear in The Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges.

 

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

OPP STOP VEHICLE- $70,000 DOLLARS IN ILLICIT DRUGS SEIZED

September 25, 2017 10

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged three (3)…

Read more
Police

Two Brantford Men Arrested For Impaired

September 25, 2017 21

On Sunday September 24, 2017 shortly before 10:30 p.m. a resident telephoned 911 to report a…

Read more

Leave a Reply