OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AND RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLES

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant in relation to an on-going investigation in the County of Brant at a residence located on Highway # 2 in Falkland in the County of Brant at approximately 8:00 a.m. on September 19, 2017

Police located five confirmed stolen vehicles on the property and as a result of the investigation 50-year-old James BAMSEY of the County of Brant has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 x five

He will appear in The Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges.

