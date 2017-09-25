OPP Search For White Pickup That Injured Two

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fail to remain collision that sent two people to hospital. The collision occurred on County Line Road in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Thursday September 21, 2017 at 6:41 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to County Line Road for a two vehicle collision where it was reported a white pickup truck had collided with another vehicle before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

It was further reported that two occupants in the vehicle that was struck were injured.

While responding to the area, OPP received another call from a witness who reported that they were nearly struck by a white pickup truck that was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on County Line Road.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a white pickup truck was travelling northbound on County Line Road and struck a grey Honda that was also travelling northbound. The white pickup truck continued on, through a field and back onto the roadway, fleeing the area.

The white pickup truck was last seen travelling northbound on County Line Road.

The two occupants in the grey Honda were transported by paramedics to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further witnesses reported seeing a white pickup truck on County Line Road with front end damage travelling at a high rate of speed.

Shortly thereafter, Norfolk County OPP was investigating a collision involving a white pickup truck where the suspect driver fled the area on foot.

OPP were unable to locate the driver of the white pickup truck.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

