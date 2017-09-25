OPP STOP VEHICLE- $70,000 DOLLARS IN ILLICIT DRUGS SEIZED

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged three (3) males and two (2) females after police investigated a motor vehicle at a Colborne Street North, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Sunday, September 24, 2017, at approximately 9:36 a.m., members of the Haldimand/Norfolk County Street Crime Unit were conducting patrols in the area of Colborne Street North, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle and occupants were subsequently investigated.

As a result of investigation, officers seized approximately $70,000 dollars in illicit drugs and a quantity of currency.

Charged with the following offences is 38-year-old Braden Boyd FITZGERALD of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaudid

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with probation order

Charged with the following offences is 36-year-old James RILEY of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaudid

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fail to comply with undertaking

Charged with the following offences is 60-year-old Robert J WARD of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaudid

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Charged with the following offences is 29-year-old Deanna Leah HALL of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaudid

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Fail to comply with probation order

Charged with the following offences is 43-year-old Crystal HENDERSHOTT of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaudid

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Proceed of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Obstruct police officer

All are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

“As a result of great police work, our officers were able to seize a large quantity of illicit drugs that didn’t make it to the streets of Norfolk County. The OPP remains strongly committed to work within all of our communities across the province to counter the criminal sale and use of illicit drugs.” Inspector Shawn Nash, Interim Commander, Norfolk County, OPP.

