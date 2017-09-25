Two Brantford Men Arrested For Impaired

On Sunday September 24, 2017 shortly before 10:30 p.m. a resident telephoned 911 to report a single motor vehicle accident on Woodlawn Avenue. A vehicle had lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree on a boulevard on Woodlawn Avenue. Community Patrol Officers spoke with the male driver who displayed signs of impairment. The accused was arrested for impaired driving where he provided samples of his breath required by law. The accused a 21 yr old Brantford man is charged with;

Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle being driven by the accused was impounded for 7 days.

On Sunday September 24, 2017 shortly after 3:00 a.m. a citizen telephoned police to report a male passed out in a parked motor vehicle on Grand River Avenue with the car still running. The driver had woken up just prior to police arrival and another citizen , concerned that the male would drive away had reached into the vehicle, turned it off and removed the keys. The officer had conversation with the driver who displayed signs of impairment. The accused was arrested for impaired driving where he provided two samples of his breath required by law. The accused was 2/12 times over the legal limit. A 30 year old Brantford is charged with;

Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle being driven by the accused was impounded for 7 days.

