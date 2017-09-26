Saskatoon Catholic Cree bilingual school needs more room; asks for new school 

Saskatoon’s Catholic Cree bilingual school is bursting at the seams.

Gordon Martell, Catholic school board superintendent of education, says St. Frances School has nearly 600 students this year, up from 100 in 2009, when the bilingual program started.

He says they have now have 14 portable classooms, but there is no room to add more.

Martell says they may not be able to accept any more students into the program without a new or renovated space.

Sion Middle School was closed in the Holliston neighbourhood in 2010 due to a declining enrolment, and since then the school division has rented out the space to the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

Martell says Sion has twice the space of St. Frances, so they are asking the province for funding to either undertake major renovations and additions to the former middle school, or build a new one on the space.

“Ultimately with the limited cost differential a new build on the Sion site makes them most sense,” Martell said.

