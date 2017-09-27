Local News

Chiefs of Ontario hydro shares deal eliminates community voice

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band Councillors maybe voting to approve the controversial Hydro One Shares deal, that will see $268 million in shares held jointly by a minimum of 106 Ontario First Nations. But they won’t have a seat on the board of directors overseeing the investment. Chiefs of Ontario Senior Policy Advisor, Amy Lickers told a meeting of Six Nations Districts, 1, 2, and 3 Monday night only Political Tribal organizations (PTOs) will have a seat at the board. “There will be one rep from each PTO. There won’t be reps from the communities,” she said. Local resident Sasha Maracle asked Lickers what the timeline is going to be to decide the format of the board of Directors. “Right now, there will be one seat for an…

