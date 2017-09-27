Local News

Court grants injunction against Six Nations farmer

Outside the court house Six Nations people and supporters showed their distaste of the band council injunction against all Six Nations people (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A Brantford Judge has granted an injunction to the Six Nations Elected Council and its numbered company, to evict a Haudenosaunee farmer from the Burtch lands. Justice John Harper also found Kris Hill in contempt of court for disobeying an interlocutory injunction he issued two months ago that prevented Hill from accessing the property or her crops during that time. Both rulings came down Friday while outside the courthouse drumming and singing by a small group of Haudenosaunee people could be heard. Justice Harper told Kris Hill she is the “author of her own misfortune” by farming the lands on a lease from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). He said neither Hill or the HCCC defended their interest in the Burtch property, by contesting Ontario’s…

