Creating new Indigenous Services department more effective in long term: CMHC

September 27, 2017 23 views

OTTAWA _ The CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. acknowledges that setting up a new Indigenous Services department will likely complicate the delivery of First Nations housing at first.

 

But Evan Siddall says he’s confident the system will be more streamlined and effective over the long term.

 

Siddall tells The Canadian Press that the issue of First Nations housing must be addressed for generations to come, adding it is OK for the government to step back to help create better outcomes.

 

Through the CMHC, the federal government provides funding each year to address housing needs in First Nation communities.

 

Jane Philpott, the minister tapped to lead the new department, says she will not “unduly” delay efforts to get it up and running.

 

She says she’s heard from many Indigenous leaders who want to see Ottawa move ahead quickly to get results.

