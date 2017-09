A man who fell 18 feet from scaffolding on a Sixth Line house has been air lifted to Hamilton General Hospital. Ornge was called in about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday to a house at 6th Line and Cayuga Road owned by local Grand River Enterprises partner Kenny Hill. Six Nations Police and Six Nations firefighters were on scene. Firefighters lifted the injured worker into the air ambulance. Six Nations Police were not available for comment. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

