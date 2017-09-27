OPINION – CBC to Palmater: Say thank you

By Catherine Murton Stoehr Justice advocates face a dilemma when talking to the press. They can play nice and live to represent another day; a strategy chosen by powerful activists throughout history. Or they can tell a truer story, and risk losing credibility. Last week Canada’s national broadcaster, the CBC, asked Dr. Pam Palmater, Chair of Indigenous Governance at Ryerson University, for her analysis of Justin Trudeau’s recent remarks to the United Nations then fought her every step of the way. Dr. Palmater, who is a member of Eel River Bar First Nation, explained that in his address the Prime Minister described historical wrongs committed by Canada against Indigenous people but failed to mention his own government’s ongoing discriminatory polices toward them. She observed that in identifying existing problems in…
