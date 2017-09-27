Local News
Slider

OPP remove tower from Kanonhstation after night of “cat and mouse”

September 27, 2017 12 views
OPP sit outside the gates to Kanonhstaton (former Douglas Creek Estates development) after removing the remains of a hydro tower and two cement blocks from the front of the site Sunday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Ontario Provncial Police removed the remains of a hydro tower and two concrete blocks from the front gates of Kanonhstation (former Douglas Creek Estates housing development) Sunday. Haldimand County OPP said they removed the materials to prevent “ commission of any offence and to prevent the materials from being a traffic hazard.” OPP and protesters faced off Saturday night after OPP chased a man onto the site trying to arrest him. OPP said the man had oustanding warrants. The move triggered hours of a face off between the two with protesters moving the remains of a hydro tower onto the driveway and back onto the site in a game of cat and mouse with OPP. The utility piece was not pushed onto the roadway. Sunday at about 2 p.m., a…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Outside the court house Six Nations people and supporters showed their distaste of the band council injunction against all Six Nations people (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Court grants injunction against Six Nations farmer

September 27, 2017 5

By: Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A Brantford Judge has granted an injunction to the Six Nations Elected…

Read more
SNGREDC president Matt Jamieson and elected chief Ava Hill show off the CCAB award. (Photo by Crhist Pimentel)
Local News

Six Nations has a convention centre…the Gathering Place

September 27, 2017 2

By: Chris Pimentel Writer The only thing shining brighter than the newly opened Six Nation conference…

Read more