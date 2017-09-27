Police Investigating Mount Pleasant Residential Fire

On Wednesday September 27, 2017 shortly before 7:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service were contacted by Brantford Fire to attend a residential fire on Mount Pleasant Road. The fire is being investigated as an arson investigation. No persons were home at the time if the incident. The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit is currently investigating and working with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause and extent of the damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Darryl Graham of the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206 dgraham@police.brantford.on.ca

