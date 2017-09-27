Second Tim Hortons location opens at Six Nations

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Tim Hortons franchise owner Landon Miller isn’t letting any grass grow under his feet. He opened his second Tim Hortons location last week, just a few months after shaking up the coffee industry here with the opening of Six Nations first franchise. If you’re driving down Highway 54 you can’t miss the new location celebrated by welcoming the community to their new location. Owner Landon Miller, said it was a great choice for a second location. “It was a quick turnaround to get this store opened this year. We had a soft opening about five weeks ago while we were getting everyone trained, but now we are ready to go,” said Miller. District 4 Councillor Helen Miller was also helping out at the opening….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice