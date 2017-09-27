Local News

Second Tim Hortons location opens at Six Nations

September 27, 2017 4 views
Landon Miller (left) Elected Chief Ava Hill, Councillor Helen Miller and singer songwriter Murray Porter celebrate the opening. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Tim Hortons franchise owner Landon Miller isn’t letting any grass grow under his feet. He opened his second Tim Hortons location last week, just a few months after shaking up the coffee industry here with the opening of Six Nations first franchise. If you’re driving down Highway 54 you can’t miss the new location celebrated by welcoming the community to their new location. Owner Landon Miller, said it was a great choice for a second location. “It was a quick turnaround to get this store opened this year. We had a soft opening about five weeks ago while we were getting everyone trained, but now we are ready to go,” said Miller. District 4 Councillor Helen Miller was also helping out at the opening….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

OPP sit outside the gates to Kanonhstaton (former Douglas Creek Estates development) after removing the remains of a hydro tower and two cement blocks from the front of the site Sunday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

OPP remove tower from Kanonhstation after night of “cat and mouse”

September 27, 2017 18

Ontario Provncial Police removed the remains of a hydro tower and two concrete blocks from the…

Read more
Outside the court house Six Nations people and supporters showed their distaste of the band council injunction against all Six Nations people (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Court grants injunction against Six Nations farmer

September 27, 2017 12

By: Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A Brantford Judge has granted an injunction to the Six Nations Elected…

Read more