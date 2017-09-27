Six Nations has a convention centre…the Gathering Place

By: Chris Pimentel Writer The only thing shining brighter than the newly opened Six Nation conference centre Thursday was the spiffy Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation of the Year Award on display at the centre’s opening. The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC) was named Canada Council for Aboriginal Business’s (CCAB) Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation of the Year for 2017 . The crystal award graced the $2.2 million refurbished old bingo hall turned convention centre that will host everything from weddings to trade shows to conferences While Matt Jamieson, and other members of the SNGRDC were showing thier appreciation for the award, they also took a chance to show off the Gathering Place by the Grand. The building can seat over 350 people, features three meeting rooms…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice