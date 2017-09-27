Local News

Suspicious man takes photographs of girl in parking lot

September 27, 2017 4 views

Six Nations Police are investigating after receiving a report last Tuesday (Sept., 19) that a man used his cellphone to take a photograph of a young girl. Police said the 21-year-old girl, was at the Tim Hortons in Ohsweken at about 9:00 a.m. when a male described as Asian, using his phone, took her picture as she walked past him. The man got into a white Ford Econo passenger van and drove away. Police said the van and the individual involved were found at a tobacco field on Second Line Road. Police said he was the same individual reported trying to get a 15 year old girl, into his van on Sept., 6th, at the same location. The teen ran into Tims’ where staff called police. On Sept., 20th,Six Nations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

OPP sit outside the gates to Kanonhstaton (former Douglas Creek Estates development) after removing the remains of a hydro tower and two cement blocks from the front of the site Sunday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

OPP remove tower from Kanonhstation after night of “cat and mouse”

September 27, 2017 18

Ontario Provncial Police removed the remains of a hydro tower and two concrete blocks from the…

Read more
Outside the court house Six Nations people and supporters showed their distaste of the band council injunction against all Six Nations people (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Court grants injunction against Six Nations farmer

September 27, 2017 12

By: Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-A Brantford Judge has granted an injunction to the Six Nations Elected…

Read more