Suspicious man takes photographs of girl in parking lot

Six Nations Police are investigating after receiving a report last Tuesday (Sept., 19) that a man used his cellphone to take a photograph of a young girl. Police said the 21-year-old girl, was at the Tim Hortons in Ohsweken at about 9:00 a.m. when a male described as Asian, using his phone, took her picture as she walked past him. The man got into a white Ford Econo passenger van and drove away. Police said the van and the individual involved were found at a tobacco field on Second Line Road. Police said he was the same individual reported trying to get a 15 year old girl, into his van on Sept., 6th, at the same location. The teen ran into Tims’ where staff called police. On Sept., 20th,Six Nations…



