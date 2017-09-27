Third person Arrested For Death Of Dustin Monture

(SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation into the death of 27-year-old Dustin MONTURE.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in the morning hours, police arrested and charged 37-year-old Jeffrey Lee MARTIN of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to the charge.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Haldimand County OPP attended the West Haldimand General Hospital for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed that the victim had been located on the front lawn of a residence at a Tuscarora Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory address by Good Samaritans. He was air lifted to a Hamilton area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“The Six Nations community are continuing to provide information surrounding the death of Dustin Monture. While this has resulted in a third arrest, we are aware that other members in our community have direct knowledge of this homicide. I am urging them to contact the police and come forward. As a community, we owe it to Dustin’s family. Let’s help bring some resolution to this family that was struck by an unthinkable tragedy.” – states Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

Add Your Voice