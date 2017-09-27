Two charged in drug trafficking

Six Nations Police have charged two local people with trafficking a after raiding a trailer on First Line road Wednesday , (September 20th, 2017), at 10:00 P.M.,.Six Nations Police Service executed a search warrant for drugs at a trailer located at 1041 First Line Road.Police said when they arrived an occupant of the trailer fled on foot into the bush. A female found in the trailer was placed under arrest. Officers located 12 mg. of Hydromorphone pills, prescription drugs, a small amount of “crack” cocaine, 6 baggies of Cocaine and a number of baggies containing a white powder. Larene Josephine Gaile McNaughton, 30, of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. She was released on a Promise To Appear. Sonny Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken is also charged with Trafficking,…



