Woman Assaulted By Unknown Male

On Tuesday September 26, 2017 at around 1:00 p.m. a Brantford woman was walking on the trails with her dog near the Wilkes Dam when she was approached by an unknown male. The male placed his hand on her back and slide his hand under the woman’s tank top shoulder strap touching her bare skin and spoke to her briefly. The woman felt uneasy and swiftly pulled away from the unknown man. The woman walked away quickly from him.

The suspect is described as an indigenous male, approximately 45 years of age, 5’8, stocky build, facial hair, short dark hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt Kevin Reeder of the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2270 kreeder@police.brantford.on.ca

