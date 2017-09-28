Daily
National News

Highway 54 collision shuts down road, sends one to hospital

September 28, 2017 31 views

A motorcycle-car crash on Highway 54 near Painter road at about noon today (Thursday Sept., 28)  has sent one person to hospital. One persons aid they saw the motorcycle smash into the back of a vehicle that had its  turn signals on  preparing to turn into Kanata Gas Station when the collision occurred. Highway 54 was closed down at noon. Six Nations firefighters, paramedics and OPP were all on scene.

A motorcycle-car crash on Highway 54 near Painter road has Highway 54 shut down. One person has been sent to hospital. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Patrols of waterways in Thunder Bay, Ont., saving lives, police say

September 28, 2017 3

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say recently instituted patrols of the city’s waterways…

Read more
Daily

Ancient Native American rock art rescued from warehouse

September 28, 2017 16

By Brett French THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CODY, Wyo.-There’s still part of a dynamite charge stuck in…

Read more

Leave a Reply