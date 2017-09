Highway 54 collision shuts down road, sends one to hospital

A motorcycle-car crash on Highway 54 near Painter road at about noon today (Thursday Sept., 28) has sent one person to hospital. One persons aid they saw the motorcycle smash into the back of a vehicle that had its turn signals on preparing to turn into Kanata Gas Station when the collision occurred. Highway 54 was closed down at noon. Six Nations firefighters, paramedics and OPP were all on scene.

