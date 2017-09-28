OPP investigate collision involving van with homemade seating

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Highway 24, Windham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at approximately 3:52 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services and Paramedics attended Highway 24 and Windham Road 12 for a collision involving a van and a dump truck pulling a trailer.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a dump truck towing a trailer with a heavy piece of machinery was stopped at Highway 24 and Windham Road 12 for a school bus that was dropping off children when a white coloured van struck the trailer from behind.

As a result of the collision, seven (7) passengers that were located in the van suffered non-life threatening injuries. It was determined that six of the passengers were all sitting in homemade style seating which consisted of two (2) bench seats from other vehicles. All were transported by Paramedics to a local area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the van and driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 78-year-old Harvey Henry of Norfolk County, Ontario with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

“Officers were amazed that the occupants of the van did not sustain more serious injuries as a result of this collision. If all of the occupants had been occupying proper seating and wearing seatbelts, there would have been little to no injury to anyone.” – states Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

