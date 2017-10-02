AFN Chief encourages new Governor General to meet with First Nations

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde Looks Forward to Working with New Governor General of Canada

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2017- Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde congratulates Julie Payette on being sworn in today as the 29th Governor General of Canada.

“Governor General Payette is the new representative of the Crown, our partner. I encourage Her Excellency to meet with First Nations in our territories as much as possible and to learn about the importance of the Treaty relationship,” National Chief Perry Bellegarde said. “I am certain Governor General Payette will work hard to continue the momentum created by recent Governors General in building positive relations with First Nations. Today, I also acknowledge the service and commitment of Governor General His Excellency David Johnston and wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

