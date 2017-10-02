Police

Brantford Couple Arrested In Domestic Dispute

October 2, 2017 13 views

On Monday October 2, 2017 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers attended a Brantford address regarding a domestic dispute. Information was received that a verbal argument escalated into a physical assault when a 22 year old woman began pushing and slapping her common law partner in the head and further striking him in the head with a telephone charger. When officers went to arrest the woman for assault her common law partner, a 19 year old man attempted to prevent the arrest and was also arrested for obstruct police. The 22 year old woman is charged with assault with a weapon and held in custody for a bail hearing. The 19 year old man is charged with Obstruct Police and was released on a Promise to Appear Undertaking.

