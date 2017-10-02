Ohsweken Man Charged For Impaired

On Monday October 2, 2017 shortly before 3:00 a.m. a citizen contacted the police to report a possible impaired driver who was currently in the drive thru at a business on Stanley Street. Community Patrol Officers attended and had conversation with the male driver. Community Patrol Officers spoke with the male driver who displayed signs of impairment. The accused was arrested for impaired driving where he provided samples of his breath required by law. The accused readings were two times over the legal limit. The accused a 30 year old Ohsweken man is charged with; Operate a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle being driven by the accused was impounded for 7 days.

