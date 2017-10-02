OPP INVESTIGATE $248,000 DOLLAR THEFT OF SILVER COINS

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a theft at a Norfolk Street South, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, September 29, 2017, at approximately 2:05 p.m., police were contacted by a concerned resident reporting a theft.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Thursday, June 29, 2017 and Friday, September 29, 2017, unknowns attended the address and removed approximately $248,000 dollars in silver bullions from the residence.

The coins are described as silver with a bison head on one side and a native head on the other side.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

