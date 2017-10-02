OPP Respond To Numerous of Thefts Over The Weekend

OPP INVESTIGATE AFTER LOG SPLITTER STOLEN FROM TSC STORE OVERNIGHT

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) -Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the TSC store in Cainsville in response to a break and enter overnight on September 29, 2017.

OPP investigators discovered that unknown persons gained entry to the TSC store at approximately 4:30 a.m. on 29 September 2017. Once inside the unidentified suspects stole a Forest King 2210 Log Splitter valued at approximately $2000.

Police are requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects or suspect vehicles that would have been in the area. If you were in the area and saw any parked vehicles or pedestrians please contact the County of Brant OPP at 1888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

THEFT FROM STORAGE TRAILER ON RACE STREET IN PARIS-OPP INVESTIGATE

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a business owner advising sometime in the early morning hours on September 28, 2017 unknown person(s) entered a trailer parked on a street in Paris in the County of Brant.

OPP investigators attended Race Street and discovered that unknown person(s) stole a motor with a hydraulic pump worth approximately $2,000 from a parked trailer.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE THEFT OF COPPER

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called on September 27, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. and advised someone had entered a gravel pit and stole a quantity of copper on Highway #24 in the County of Brant.

OPP investigators attended and discovered that unknown person(s) attended the gravel pit on Highway #24 in the County of Brant and stole a quantity of 1 ¼” 600 volt copper wire valued at approximately $3000.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

THEFT FROM PARIS CONSTRUCTION SITE OPP INVESTIGATE

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by an employee advising sometime in the early morning hours on 26 September 2017 unknown person(s) entered a parked backhoe at a construction site on Willow Street in Paris in the County of Brant.

OPP investigators attended and discovered that unknown person(s) attended Willow Street in the County of Brant and stole approximately $500 worth of chains and batteries.

The County of Brant OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the incident. If you were in the area of Willow Street in Paris and saw any suspicious people or vehicles call the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigations unit at 1-888-310-1122

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE THEFT FROM TOW TRUCKS

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a business owner on Shaver Street in the County of Brant regarding a theft from his vehicles in the early morning hours of September 25, 2017.

County of Brant OPP investigators attended Affordable Towing and Recovery located at 55 Shaver Street in the County of Brant and found that unknown person(s) entered parked tow trucks and stole towing equipment valued at approximately $6000.

Police are asking the public to assist in locating suspects for this theft. If you were in the area of Shaver Street and saw any suspicious vehicles or people please contact the County of Brant detachment at 1-888-310-1122

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE THEFT FROM VEHICLE

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a business on East River Road in the County of Brant regarding a theft from a vehicle overnight on 25 September 2017.

County of Brant OPP investigators attended and found that unknown person(s) gained entry into the parked 2011 Freightliner FM2 and stole Milwaukee stereo, keys for a bobcat, a blue 100′ extension cord. The theft was valued at approximately $750.

Police are asking the public to assist in locating suspects for this theft. If you were in the area of East River Road and saw any suspicious vehicles or people please contact the County of Brant detachment at 1-888-310-1122

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER AND THEFT OF VEHICLE

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a business located on Garnet Road in the County of Brant at approximately 10:15 a.m. on 23 September 2017 in response to an overnight break and enter.

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that unknown person(s) gained entry to a fenced compound sometime between September 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and September 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. and stole a black 1998 GMC Sierra with a black dump box which was recovered a short distance away.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects and stolen vehicle in this case.

If you were in the area of Garnet Road in the County of Brant and saw any suspicious people or vehicles please call the County of Brant OPP.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

THEFT OF GOLF CLUBS INVESTIGATED BY COUNTY OF BRANT OPP

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – The County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a set of golf clubs from a Paris residence on September 19, 2017.

A Broadview Street homeowner contacted police and advised that on September 19 2017 at approximately 4:00 pm unknown person(s) stole a set of golf clubs from the attached garage on the residence. The total value of the theft is approximately $400.

County of Brant OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in this incident and help to recover this property for the rightful owner. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

THEFT OF COPPER FROM POWER COMPANY OPP INVESTIGATE

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by advising sometime in the early morning hours on September 15, 2017 unknown person(s) stole a large quantity of copper from a Powerline Road location in the County of Brant.

OPP investigators attended and discovered that unknown person(s) attended Brantford Power located at 707 Powerline Road in the County of Brant approximately $3000 worth of copper.

The County of Brant OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information can call the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigations unit at 1-888-310-1122

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

HOUSE UNDER CONSTRUCTION BROKEN INTO -OPP INVESTIGATE

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Crawford Place in the County of Brant on 19 September 2017 at approximately 8:20 a.m.in response to an overnight break and enter.

County of Brant OPP attended the scene and found that unknown person(s) attended the address between 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2017 and 8:00 a.m. on 19 September 2017 and gained entry to the residence which is under construction.

The thieves stole several Dewalt power tools and a Honda 6500 watt generator as well as many other tools the total value of the theft was approximately $5000.

The OPP are looking for anyone who was in the area and may have seen any suspicious people and or vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

