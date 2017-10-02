Second child dies in northern Ontario First Nation in a month

HEARST, Ont. _ A Northern Ontario First Nation is dealing with the death of another child, the second in less than a month.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called early Saturday morning to assist emergency responders with a three-year-old child in medical distress at the Constance Lake First Nation near Hearst, Ont.

The little girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is to be performed on Monday and the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is assisting with the investigation.

The little girl’s death comes three weeks after a four-year-girl died on First Nation territory.

An autopsy failed to determine the cause of death in that case and further testing was being done.

A police news release on Saturday did not say whether or not there is a link between the two deaths.

