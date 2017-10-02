Daily
National News

Second child dies in northern Ontario First Nation in a month

October 2, 2017 34 views

HEARST, Ont. _ A Northern Ontario First Nation is dealing with the death of another child, the second in less than a month.

 

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called early Saturday morning to assist emergency responders with a three-year-old child in medical distress at the Constance Lake First Nation near Hearst, Ont.

 

The little girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

 

An autopsy is to be performed on Monday and the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is assisting with the investigation.

 

The little girl’s death comes three weeks after a four-year-girl died on First Nation territory.

 

An autopsy failed to determine the cause of death in that case and further testing was being done.

 

A police news release on Saturday did not say whether or not there is a link between the two deaths.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations begin court challenge against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

October 2, 2017 9

VANCOUVER _ First Nations, environmental groups and local governments appeared in the Federal Court of Appeal…

Read more
Daily

AFN Chief encourages new Governor General to meet with First Nations

October 2, 2017 22

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde Looks Forward to Working with New Governor General…

Read more

Leave a Reply