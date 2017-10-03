Brantford Police Stop Vehicle After Complaints

On Tuesday October 3, 2017 shortly before 1:30 a.m. a citizen reported a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Sheridan Street and Murray Street. Community Patrol Officers attended in the area in search of the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle on Darling Street. The Officer observed a male driver climb out of the driver’s side seat and into the passenger’s side seat and observed a female attempting to climb into the driver’s side seat. Both the male and female then exited the vehicle. The Officer had conversation with both occupants and issued a demand to the male driver to provide a sample of his breath by the roadside into an approved screening device. The results were a fail and the accused was arrested and transported to the Brantford Police Service where he provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The results were two times over the legal limit. The accused, a 20 year old Waterdown man is charged with Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle over 80 Milligrams and eventually released on a Promise to Appear with Officer in Charge Undertaking.

