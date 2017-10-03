Brantford Woman Charged with 21 Counts of Fraud

On Wednesday September 20, 2017detectives from the Fraud Unit arrested a Brantford

woman for fraud after numerous victims came forward to report being the victims of

fraud.

Between March and May of 2017 the accused attended 21 different residences in the City of Brantford. It is alleged that the accused represented herself as collecting money on behalf of Lansdowne Children’s Centre Charity. The accused was claiming to be selling orders for cookies and pizza to raise money for school trips, as well as accepting money for the breakfast program.

The victims did not receive any cookies or pizza and none of the donations were provided to Lansdowne Charity. The victims did not receive any products or receipts from the accused. The total amount of money taken from the victims was just over $500.00.

On one occasion a victim wrote a personal cheque to the accused. Officers were able to trace the cheques movement and obtain information from several financial institutions involved with the cheques travels. Detectives followed the evidence and information obtained from the victims. The accused was contacted and turned herself in without incident.

The accused, Natasha Dianne LAPOINTE, 30 years of age of Brantford is charged with Fraud X 21 and was released on a Promise to Appear in Court with a future court date on November 3, 2017.

