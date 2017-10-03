Daily
Man charged after pet dog shot during robbery in rural Manitoba

October 3, 2017 21 views

TEULON, Man. _ Police have charged an 18-year-old man following a robbery in rural Manitoba in which a family’s pet dog was shot and killed.

 

RCMP say a suspect broke through a window at a home near Teulon on Sept. 26 and stole five guns and other property before encountering a French mastiff named Boomer.

 

Police say Boomer was shot three times by a gun that didn’t belong to the homeowner.

 

The dog was pronounced dead at a veterinarian’s office.

 

RCMP say the homeowner called police when he arrived home and saw a suspect leaving the house.

 

Isaiah Flett of the Peguis First Nation is charged with break and enter, injuring an animal and weapons-related counts, and remains in custody.

 

A police dog named Eddie helped RCMP track down the stolen guns, which were hidden in a bush.

