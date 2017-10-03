Police Searching For Suspects In Stolen Vehicle Collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after a stolen vehicle involved in a collision was recovered at a Haldimand Highway 54, Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday October 3, 2017 at 6:30 a.m., OPP responded to Haldimand Highway 54 ditch near Grand Sports Road after a concerned motorist noticed a black Hummer vehicle in the south bound ditch.

It was reported that the Hummer involved in the collision sustained extensive damage but no occupants were located.

OPP confirmed no occupants were located in the area.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Niagara Region area.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

