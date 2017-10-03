WARRANT EXECUTED AT RESIDENCE – TWO ARRESTED

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged two people after executing a search warrant at a Lock Street East, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday September 29, 2017, members of the Haldimand and Norfolk OPP Street Crime Units along with members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a drug search warrant at an apartment on Lock Street East and, as a result, a male and a female located inside were arrested and charged.

A quantity of illicit drugs including hydromorphone, were located inside the apartment.

OPP has charged 35-year-old Noah EDGAR and 32-year-old Jennifer DUFFIE both of Dunnville, Ontario with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance, and one count of disobeying a court order.

They are both to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

