Band council implements new policy, pay bills or no service

October 4, 2017 12 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Elected Council wants community members to pay their bills. Senior Finance Officer, Gary Phillips told council last Tuesday an overarching policy for outstanding debts will now be applied in all departments. Anyone seeking band services, including public works, mortgages, rental units will have to pay up any outstanding debt before getting new services. Phillips said each department had its own policy in collecting outstanding debts. “This is set up as a new policy. Each department had their own practices. When someone comes in and asks for a service, we first verify that they don’t have outstanding amounts owed to council.” said Phillips. Councillor Carl Hill asked Phillips if that included foreclosure. Senior Administrative Officer, Dayle Bomberry confirmed that it can include foreclosures. Councillor…

