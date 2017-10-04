Local News

Indigenous leaders put on timer, shown door at Premiers meeting

October 4, 2017 13 views
Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day

OTTAWA-One indigenous leader is accusing Quebec of trying to hold First Nations hostage” after less than an hour into the Canada First Ministers meeting on the economy, Indigenous leaders were shown the door. Indigenous leaders were given less than an hour to lay their issues before the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers Tuesday morning before the First Ministers held their own private meeting ot discuss the economy. Indigenous leaders upon exiting the meeting said they are frustrated with the limited amount of time given to their concerns. They said they were happy to have appeared at the meeting, but said reconciliation is coming at a snail’s pace. They expect more discussion and real progress in the months ahead. But at least one leader said it was time for…

