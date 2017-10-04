Local News

Lantern lights festival ignites tempers amid traffic concerns

October 4, 2017 19 views
Lanterns light up the skies over Six Nations Saturday. (Photo supplied)

By Lynda Powless Editor An estimated 11,000 lantern lights may have sparkled in the sky over the Ohsweken Speedway Saturday night, but it was the long line of headlights jamming Chiefswood road that ignited tempers. Vehicles packed Chiefswood Road, Highway 54 and roadways leading into the community’s main artery starting around 4 p.m. for a lantern lighting event beginning at 9 p.m.. Six Nations Police found themselves jammed with traffic calls when cars that packed the speedway’s two lots began dispersing shortly after 9 p.m. Chiefswood Road was jammed, cars packed Fifth and Sixth Line roads and at least three fender benders were reported outside the speedway lots. Police received a complaint of people parking on a private homeowner’s property when the homeowner blocked the cars in. And long lines of…

