Man airlifted to Hamilton General, falls 20 feet from scaffolding

A man who fell 20 feet from scaffolding on a Sixth Line house has been air lifted to Hamilton General Hospital. Ornge was called in about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday to a house at 6th Line and Cayuga Road owned by local Grand River Enterprises partner Kenny Hill. Six Nations Police and Six Nations firefighters were on scene. Firefighters lifted the injured worker into the air ambulance. Police said the 60 year old, male construction worker was climbing a scaffold and fell approximately 20 feet. The male’s undisclosed injuries prompted the paramedics on scene to call for an airlift to a Hamilton area hospital. The incident was reported to the Ministry of Labour and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six…



