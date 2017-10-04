Local News

Mohawk Village Memorial Park a place of peace and remembrance

October 4, 2017 10 views
Artists conception by Cedar Springs landscape Group

By Chris Pimentel Writer Apple trees that lined the driveway into one of the most notorious residential schools in Canada have been removed. A former orchard where apples were picked by the students of the Mohawk Institu te had ironically become diseased with age and had to be removed as part of a massive landscaping project that will transform the grounds into a memorial park. The building and grounds are part of a $5 million restoration project that will see the former institute restored while the grounds will become a memorial park aimed at remembering the children. The Mohawk Village Park:-Remembering the Children project will cover six phases and is expected to cost an estimated $2.8 million. So far $400,000 has been raised. The project will see the grounds become…

