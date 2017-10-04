Mohawk Village Memorial Park a place of peace and remembrance

By Chris Pimentel Writer Apple trees that lined the driveway into one of the most notorious residential schools in Canada have been removed. A former orchard where apples were picked by the students of the Mohawk Institu te had ironically become diseased with age and had to be removed as part of a massive landscaping project that will transform the grounds into a memorial park. The building and grounds are part of a $5 million restoration project that will see the former institute restored while the grounds will become a memorial park aimed at remembering the children. The Mohawk Village Park:-Remembering the Children project will cover six phases and is expected to cost an estimated $2.8 million. So far $400,000 has been raised. The project will see the grounds become…
