The “Mush-Hole” kids healing trail

October 4, 2017 12 views
Six Nations Band Councillor Melba Thomas walks with “Mush-Hole” survivors down the long driveway Sunday as part of their healing journey. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Residential School survivors hold gathering to heal By Chris Pimentel Writer They came from northern Ontario. From Quebec and from just down the road at Six Nations and New Credit. A crowd of about 80 survivors and supporters gathered together at the former Mohawk Institute, over the weekend to share stories, remember and heal. They are survivors from one of the oldest and longest running residential schools in Canada, the Mohawk Institute. A school known locally as the “Mush-Hole for the near starvation diets children suffered there eating oatmeal, or “mush.” They came back this past weekend to the place that haunts them in order to move forward and ensure that something like this never happens again. Paula Whitlow wanted the event, “Moving Forward Together Survivor’s Gathering, to be a…

