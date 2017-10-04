No status cards issued at Six Nations

By Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Lands and Memberships office will no longer be issuing status cards according to the Six Nations Elected Council. Victoria Racette, the Communications Officer for the Elected Council, sent a copy of a poster that appears at the Membership Office that says they will no longer be issuing membership cards. She says the department does not have any of the paper cards available and people are now being sent to the Brantford offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC). INAC has also amended the identification that is required to obtain a status card. To get a card you now have to have one acceptable government issued ID, excluding status cards. No birth certificate is required for an adult, but an original or cop of…
Related Posts
The “Mush-Hole” kids healing trail
October 4, 2017 13
Residential School survivors hold gathering to heal By Chris Pimentel Writer They came from northern Ontario.…
Mohawk Village Memorial Park a place of peace and remembrance
October 4, 2017 11
By Chris Pimentel Writer Apple trees that lined the driveway into one of the most notorious…