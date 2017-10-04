Police charge three in eight month old shooting death

Three people have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the eight month old shooting death of Dustin Monture e of Six Nations. The 27-year-old Six Nations man died in hospital in February after he was found on the front lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road in Six Nations. Those that found him at believed he had been beaten, but after being taken by air ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital and he received a CT scan and it was discovered he had been shot in the head. Last Tuesday OPP and Six Nations police charged Aaron Martin, 39 and Sharon Hill, 40, with accessory after the fact to murder. On Wednesday morning police charged a third person, Jeffery Lee Martin, 37, with accessory after the fact…



