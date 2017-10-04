Preliminary hearing opens

BRANTFORD- A preliminary hearing into the shooting death of Ashton VanEvery, 16, of Six Nations opened this here his week. Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in VanEvery’s death shooting death in June 2016. Dwight Ronald Walton, 19, and Irvin Allan Maracle, 56, are charged in the death of Ashton VanEvery, who died in hospital. Charges against Kenneth Paul Appleton, 24, were dropped earlier this year. VanEvery was one of three victims police found with gunshot wounds at First Line Road residence around 1:15 p.m. June 1. The teenager was one of two male victims who were transported to hospital to be treated. The second victim suffered serious wounds. A third was treated on scene. Police said at the time they found a grey GMC Yukon with what appeared to…
