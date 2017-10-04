Sports Hall of Game book highlights Gaylord Powless’ life

By Chris Pimentel Writer Gaylene Powless remembers what its like to go to school at Six Nations. And she remembers what its like to wonder about famous people in Six Nations history. Last week she had the chance to not only reach out to Six Nations school kids but remember, her dad is one of those people. Gaylord Powless is about to be inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame this November and last week a book featuring these great athletes including Six Nations own Gaylord Powless hit the book racks. Gaylene, with the held of Schlumberger Canada Ltd., donated 1200 books to all the elementary schools on Six Nations. “To be able to pull that together it’s a great thing. This year they are focusing on girls and…
