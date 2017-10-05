Brantford Police Arrest Robbery Suspect After Foot Pursuit

The Brantford Police Major Crime Unit has actively investigated the August 2017 robbery at Mac’s convenience store on Colborne Street West. Recently, Detectives identified the suspect. On Tuesday October 3, 2017 shortly before 10:30 p.m. a Community Patrol Officer observed the accused riding a mountain bike in the area of East Avenue and Alfred Street. Police attempted to stop the accused however he fled on a bike towards Shallow Creek Park. Officers set up containment in the area and located the mountain bike abandoned in some bushes. Officers continued to search the park and nearby neighbourhoods for the wanted man. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. an officer observed the man running on foot towards Clarence Street. An officer engaged in a foot pursuit and caught up to the accused after a short pursuit.

Shawn Joseph FARMER, 23 years of age is charged with the following offences; Robbery with a Weapon, Disguise with Intent and Breach of Probation X2. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

