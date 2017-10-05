Man Charged In theft Of $32,000 Of Windows and Doors

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter at a Cockshutt Road, Townsend, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017 at approximately 10:40 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a break and enter.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m., unknowns attended the address which is currently under construction. Unknowns forcibly entered a storage container and removed approximately twenty-six (26) windows, seven (7) doors and plywood from the property. The items were loaded into a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck which left the area in an unknown direction.

The pickup truck is described as a light coloured four door Dodge Ram, towing an open flat-bed trailer.

The theft was captured on video surveillance and police are attempting to identify those responsible. If anyone has any information surrounding this investigation, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

On Monday, October 2, 2017, police arrested and charged 34-year-old Justin Michael HOPKINS of Norfolk County, Ontario with break and enter, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trespassing at night.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

“The OPP would like to thank all the members of the public that assisted in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion. The windows and doors were recovered and returned to their rightful owner.” – states Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

