’60s Scoop deal to compensate victims, fund reconciliation foundation

OTTAWA -Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett held back tears as she announced an agreement in principle with survivors of the ’60s Scoop.

The agreement provides up to $750 million in compensation for individuals classified as status Indians and Inuit.

It also includes an investment of up to $50 million for a foundation for healing and reconciliation.

Bennett called the 60s Scoop a dark and painful chapter in Canada’s history.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, Indigenous children were removed from their homes by child welfare agencies and placed in the care of non-Indigenous families.

The deal is aimed at resolving numerous related lawsuits, most notable among them a successful class action in Ontario.

