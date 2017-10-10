Brant County OPP kept busy over holiday; vehicle theft, breakins

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a residence on Highway #54 in Brant County .

Police were notified at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 9, 2017. OPP said thieves gained entry to a locked orange 1973 Oldsmobile Omega at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 3, 2017 and drove the car away. Brant County OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects and stolen vehicle .

If you were in the area of Highway #54 in the County of Brant and saw any suspicious people or vehicles please call the County of Brant OPP.

PRINCESS STREET RESIDENCE BROKEN INTO -OPP INVESTIGATE

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Princess Street in Glen Morris on October 8, 2017 at about 2:00 a.m.in response to a day light break and enter.

OPP found someone had gained entry to the residence between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on October 6, 2017 .

The thieves stole electronics and let the family pet out. The total value of the theft was approximately $300.

The OPP are looking for anyone who was in the area and may have seen any suspicious people and or vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE THEFT OF TOOLS

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of tools valued at about $500 after being called and told someone had entered a farm area and stole a quantity of tools on Jerseyville Road West, in the County of Brant last Friday, October 6, 2017.

OPP investigators attended and discovered that unknown person(s) attended an address located on Jerseyville Road West, in the County of Brant in the early morning hours on October 6, 2017. The thieves moved tarps and stole approximately $500 of tools such as a pass load nailer and maximum angle grinder.

The OPP are asking for assistance from the public who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles at or near Jerseyville Road West in the County of Brant please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH STUNT DRIVING

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 17 year old male with stunt driving after police stopped a motor vehicle on Grand River Street North in Paris, Ontario.

On October 4, 2017 at approximately 10:15 a.m. police spotted a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado being driven in an erratic manner.

Police have charged a 17 year-old County of Brant youth whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with stunt driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Aggressive driving is one of the “Big Four” driving behaviours that contribute to road fatalities in Ontario and that the OPP targets as part of its Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP), in their efforts to save lives.

OPP are reminding all motorists that the minimum fine for Stunt driving, if convicted is $2,000 and an automatic drivers licence suspension for 7 days.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford, Ontario at a later date to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATING ATTEMPT THEFT OF TOW TRUCK

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the attempted theft of a tow truck after being called to a Colborne Street East business October 3, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

OPP investigators found that unknown person(s) attempted to steal a 2005 GMC flatbed tow truck from the North Shore Auto body located at 1165 Colborne Street East between October 2, 2017 and October 3, 2017.

The County of Brant OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects for this incident. If you were in the area of Colborne Street East in the County of Brant and saw any suspicious person(s) or vehicles please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER AND THEFT OF ATM MACHINE

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from the Stop 53 restaurant at 1365 Colborne Street east in the early morning hours of Oct., 3, 2017.

OPP responded to the break and enter call at approximately 5:00 a.m. on 3 October 2017 and found that unknown person(s) gained entry by smashing a glass door at The Stop 53 restaurant . Once inside thieves stole an ATM machine and did extensive damage to the building in the process.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in identifying suspect and suspect vehicles in this case. If you were in the area of Colborne Street east and saw any suspicious people or vehicles please contact the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigation unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice