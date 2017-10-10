Brantford Woman Charged With Uttering Threats and Harassment

On Sunday October 8, 2017 shortly before 12:00 p.m. a Brantford woman contacted police to report receiving threats. Community Patrol Officers attended and spoke to the victim who stated that she had received numerous harassing texts, phone calls and threatening messages through Facebook Messenger. The threats received related to causing bodily harm to the victim. The accused is an ex-girlfriend of the victim’s current boyfriend. An 18 year old Brantford woman has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm and Harassing Telephone Calls under the Criminal Code. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date along with an Officer in Charge Undertaking with conditions. To protect the identity of the victim we will not be releasing the accused name.

