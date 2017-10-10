Daily
Metis feel left out of ’60s Scoop settlement unveiled by federal government

October 10, 2017 14 views

OTTAWA _ The president of the Metis National Council says he is disappointed the federal government did not alert his organization about a settlement reached over the ’60s Scoop, which saw Indigenous children removed from their homes and placed into the foster system.

 

The federal government announced last week a compensation package including up to $750 million in compensation for victims classified as status Indian and Inuit.

 

Metis National Council President Clement Chartier tells The Canadian Press his organization has received many calls since then from Metis people affected by the ’60s Scoop who want to know how their experience will be dealt with.

 

Duane Morrisseau-Beck, a director of an organization for Indigenous survivors of the child welfare system and a ’60s Scoop survivor, says became very emotional after he learned about the settlement.

 

He says many other Metis people feel left out like he does.

 

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says it is committed to working with other Indigenous Peoples affected by the ’60s Scoop, adding the provinces and territories have also “shown leadership” to resolve outstanding litigation.

