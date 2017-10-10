Police

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH WALL- FEMALE CHARGED

October 10, 2017 21 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 45-year-old female after police investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Norfolk County Highway 24, Woodhouse, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

On Saturday, October 7, 2017 at approximately 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

 

Through the course of investigation, it has determined that the driver of a blue coloured van drove into a brick wall that was located at the front of a residence. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

 

As a result of investigation, police have charged 45-year-old Kelly SCHRAM of Norfolk County, Ontario with care or control while impaired and care or control over 80mgs.

 

She is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

OPP Execute Search Warrant In Norfolk County

October 10, 2017 36

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand/Norfolk Street Crime Unit along with the…

Read more
Police

Brantford Woman Charged With Uttering Threats and Harassment

October 10, 2017 35

On Sunday October 8, 2017 shortly before 12:00 p.m. a Brantford woman contacted police to report…

Read more

Leave a Reply