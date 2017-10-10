MOTOR VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH WALL- FEMALE CHARGED

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 45-year-old female after police investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Norfolk County Highway 24, Woodhouse, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Saturday, October 7, 2017 at approximately 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

Through the course of investigation, it has determined that the driver of a blue coloured van drove into a brick wall that was located at the front of a residence. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 45-year-old Kelly SCHRAM of Norfolk County, Ontario with care or control while impaired and care or control over 80mgs.

She is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

