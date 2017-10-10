Police

OPP Execute Search Warrant In Norfolk County

October 10, 2017 35 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand/Norfolk Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), have arrested and charged a male and female after executing a search warrant at a 6th Concession, South Walsingham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

On Friday, October 6, 2017 members of the OPP attended the 6th Concession address and executed a search warrant.

 

During the course of the search warrant, police took a male and female into custody without incident and recovered a quantity of illicit drugs and currency.

 

As a result, police have charged 41-year-old Peter Hamm KNELSEN of Norfolk County Ontario with the following offences:

 

 

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Heroin
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Three (3) counts of fail to comply with Recognizance

 

Charged with the following offences is 55-year-old Lana Danielle MCKAY of Norfolk County Ontario:

 

 

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Heroin
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

 

Both are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

