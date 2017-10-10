OPP Execute Search Warrant In Norfolk County

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand/Norfolk Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), have arrested and charged a male and female after executing a search warrant at a 6th Concession, South Walsingham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, October 6, 2017 members of the OPP attended the 6th Concession address and executed a search warrant.

During the course of the search warrant, police took a male and female into custody without incident and recovered a quantity of illicit drugs and currency.

As a result, police have charged 41-year-old Peter Hamm KNELSEN of Norfolk County Ontario with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Three (3) counts of fail to comply with Recognizance

Charged with the following offences is 55-year-old Lana Danielle MCKAY of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Both are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

